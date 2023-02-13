Check out the 3 Ghanaians who have won the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is the annual final playoff game of the National Football League to determine the league champion in the United States of America.

It has served as the final game of every NFL season since 1966, replacing the NFL Championship Game. Since 2022, the game is played on the second Sunday in February.

Though American Football is less popular in Africa and Ghana by extension, it has produced many African players who have gone on to win the Super Bowl over the years.

Historically, only three (3) Ghanaians have had the privilege of playing in the Super Bowl and actually winning it with their teams.

Check out these 3 Ghanaians below:

Asante Samuel: Asante T. Samuel Sr. is an American former professional football player who was a cornerback in the National Football League. He was born in Accra, Ghana and raised in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

He played college football for the UCF Knights and was drafted by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the 2003 NFL Draft.

Asante was the first Ghanaian player to win a Super Bowl when his New England Patriots won Super Bowl 38 against the Carolina Panthers in 2004.

New England won the Super Bowl and Asante Samuel won the Super Bowl again the following year by beating the Philadelphia Eagles in 2005.

The game was close throughout, with the teams battling to a 14–14 tie by the end of the third quarter. The Patriots then scored 10 points in the 4th quarter with Corey Dillon's 2-yard touchdown run and Adam Vinatieri's 22-yard field goal. The Eagles then cut their deficit to 24–21, with quarterback Donovan McNabb's 30-yard touchdown pass to receiver Greg Lewis, with 1:48 remaining in the game but could not sustain the comeback.

Joseph Addai: Joseph Kwaku Duah Addai Jr. is a former professional football player who was a running back in the National Football League (NFL).

He was selected in the first round (30th overall pick) of the 2006 NFL Draft out of Louisiana State University by the Indianapolis Colts and played for the team for six seasons

Charlie Preprah: Ghana’s Charlie Peprah was instrumental as Green Bay defeated Pittsburg by 31-25 in the 2011 Super Bowl before a packed stadium in Texas.

Charlie is the grand son of Ghana’s former military Head of State General Kutu Acheampong.

