Cyclists lead education drive on importance of peace in Zebilla via 23km ride

The cyclists made stops at various communities and engaged people by the roadside on the importance of maintaining peace.

James Kumbeni, who made the headlines earlier this year after riding 815km from Bolgatanga to Accra to raise awareness about climate change, was the leader of the peace ride.

Cyclists fete patients as part of peace ride in Zebilla

Addressing all patrons, Kumbeni called for peace and understanding in all endeavours, while the DCE also talked about the need to avoid riling up others before, during and after the upcoming elections.

Winpang Joshiah, the CEO of Winpang Youth Initiative, also advised the youth not to involve themselves in violent acts.

Meanwhile, after completing the 23km ride, the cyclists proceeded to the Zebilla District Hospital to make donations to some patients there.

They cleared the full bills of five patients and made part payment for the bills of two other patients. The Zebilla Peace Ride was organised by James Kumbeni’s Keekee Cycling Konnect in partnership with African Event Consult.