ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  other-sports

Cyclists lead education drive on importance of peace in Zebilla via 23km ride

Emmanuel Ayamga

In a bid to promote peace in Zebilla in the Upper East Region, some cyclists have embarked on a 23km ride aimed at sensitising residents.

Cyclists lead education drive on importance of peace in Zebilla via 23km ride
Cyclists lead education drive on importance of peace in Zebilla via 23km ride

The long ride came off on Saturday, August 10, 2024, with many people participating, including the DCE of the area, Daniel Atampuba.

Recommended articles

The cyclists made stops at various communities and engaged people by the roadside on the importance of maintaining peace.

Cyclists lead education drive on importance of peace in Zebilla via 23km ride
Cyclists lead education drive on importance of peace in Zebilla via 23km ride Pulse Ghana

James Kumbeni, who made the headlines earlier this year after riding 815km from Bolgatanga to Accra to raise awareness about climate change, was the leader of the peace ride.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing all patrons, Kumbeni called for peace and understanding in all endeavours, while the DCE also talked about the need to avoid riling up others before, during and after the upcoming elections.

Winpang Joshiah, the CEO of Winpang Youth Initiative, also advised the youth not to involve themselves in violent acts.

Meanwhile, after completing the 23km ride, the cyclists proceeded to the Zebilla District Hospital to make donations to some patients there.

Cyclists lead education drive on importance of peace in Zebilla via 23km ride
Cyclists lead education drive on importance of peace in Zebilla via 23km ride Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

They cleared the full bills of five patients and made part payment for the bills of two other patients. The Zebilla Peace Ride was organised by James Kumbeni’s Keekee Cycling Konnect in partnership with African Event Consult.

Meanwhile, the organisers of the Zebilla peace ride plan to extend it to Bawku, a neighbouring community that has also had its fair share of turmoil due to renewed chieftaincy clashes.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ayittey Powers

TB Joshua’s death hurts more than losing my parents - Ayitey Powers

African Games: MP reveals how $15 million was spent on feeding athletes

$15 million was spent on feeding athletes during African Games – MP reveals

Ayitey Powers narrates how heavyweight boxer nearly ‘finished’ him in Australia

Ayitey Powers narrates how heavyweight boxer nearly ‘finished’ him in Australia

Government spent $4.5 million on African Games accreditation tags – Woyome (Photo by Joy Sports)

Government spent $4.5 million on African Games accreditation tags – Woyome