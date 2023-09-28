Dog attacks Kenya’s Kimutai Ngeno during marathon as he drops from 1st to 3rd

The dog chased the 29-year-old, which forced him to veer off a bit and ultimately drop from the group that was leading the race.

Fortunately, though, some members of the crowd observing the marathon came to his rescue by scaring the dog away.

Ngeno, however, could not recover the ground lost as he finished third with a time of 2:10.16 behind Cornelius Kibet Kiplagat and Paul Kipngetich Tanui.

Meanwhile, Kenyan Senator Samson Cherargei believes athletics authorities in the country should’ve demanded justice for Ngeno.

“Marathoner Robert Kimutai Ngeno was attacked by a dog in Argentina during a marathon event last Sunday where he secured third position,” he wrote on X (Twitter).

“UNFORTUNATELY the incompetent CS Ababu of sports and lethargic Athletics Kenya has NOT found it wise to protest and call for investigations by Argentina authorities!”

“The athlete was robbed of his dignity and subjected to untold ridicule. Blessed morning.”