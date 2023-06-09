Earlier this week, the GES included the two games in the sports to be undertaken by Ghanaian students in schools.
Ghana Education Service makes U-turn; suspends tug of war, pillow fight in schools
The Ghana Education Service (GES) has made a U-turn on its decision to introduce tug of war and pillow fights as sports activities in basic and second-cycle schools.
This was after the Ghana Tug of War and Pillow Fight Federation wrote to the GES requesting official approval for the games at the pre-tertiary level.
However, the educational institution has now rescinded its decision by suspending its approval of tug of war and pillow fight in schools.
A statement signed by the Acting Deputy Director-General of GES, Stephen Kwaku Owusu, said the two games have been suspended for further engagement to be held with stakeholders.
“Reference is made to our letter GES /DD-G (MS)23/125 and dated 18th May 2023 on the approval to introduce Tug of War/Pillow Fight as Sports in the Basic and Second Cycle Schools in the country,” the statement read.
“We wish to inform you that Management of Ghana Education Service is, by this letter, suspending the introduction of the two games for further engagements. Thus, our approval to your request is withdrawn forthwith
“Accordingly, Regional Directors are requested to inform Metro, Municipal, District Directors of Education and Heads of Second Cycle Institutions of this suspension.”
It remains to be seen whether the GES will reintroduce the two games after its stakeholder engagements.
