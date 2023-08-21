Ghana is set to host the 2023 African Para Games, with the Games slated for September 3 to September 12 in Accra.
‘Is it Killer Bean or Nkatie Burger?’ – Sports Ministry criticised over Para Games mascot
Ghanaians on social media have given their opinions on the unveiling of the official mascot for the first African Para Games by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.
Athletes from over 30 countries across the continent are set to converge in Ghana’s capital next months for the Para Games.
Among the disciplines to be contested are amputee football, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis and sitting volleyball.
In November, the logo for the Games was launched, with its motto also reading: Para Sports Inspire a Better Africa.
Ghana’s Ministry of Youth and Sports has now unveiled the official mascot for the African Para Games.
In a post on X (Twitter), the Ministry shared the design of the mascot with the caption: “1st African Para Games official Mascot unveiled. Ghana to host the Games from 3rd to 12th September 2023 in Accra.”
However, it appeared not to enthuse a section of Ghanaians, who felt the mascot could’ve been designed better.
See some of the reactions below:
