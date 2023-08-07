ADVERTISEMENT
Injury forces Benjamin Azamati to withdraw from World Athletics Championships

Emmanuel Ayamga

Highly-rated Ghanaian sprinter Benjamin Azamati has withdrawn from the upcoming 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, due to a groin injury.

A statement from Azamati said he got injured a month ago, which was exacerbated by his travelling between continents and still actively partaking in competitions.

Due to his inability to recover in time and based on medical advice, the 25-year-old said, it was best to withdraw from the competition.

“Due to a severe groin injury, I sustained during my outdoor season in Europe about a month and a half ago, I am forced to withdraw from the highly anticipated 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary,” Azamati stated.

“Additionally, the stress of travelling between continents to obtain a working US visa in Barbados while competing at a high level exacerbated the injury.

“Unfortunately, the injury did not heal as anticipated and medical advice suggests I take time off running.

“While I would have loved to represent my country and compete on the world stage, my management team and I have unanimously decided against competing in the championship for fear of exacerbating the injury and jeopardizing my long-term potential.”

Two years ago, Azamati was honoured by the West Texas A&M University following his encouraging debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The former University of Ghana student was one of 14 athletes who proudly represented Ghana at the Olympic Games in Japan.

Azamati had qualified for the Games after he shattered Ghana’s long-standing record in the 100m after running a time of 9.97 seconds in the Texas relays.

The young sprinter broke Leonard Myles-Mills’ 100m record of 9.98 seconds, which had stood for 22 years.

He went on to impress at the Tokyo Olympic Games, where he placed fourth in Heat 7 of the men’s 100m event with a time of 10.13.

Azamati was looking to represent Ghana again at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in the 100m and the 4x00m relays but won’t be able to do anymore due to his injury.

The World Athletics Championships will take place from August 19 to August 27, 2023.

