Mr Eazi follows Jay-Z’s footsteps by buying shares in basketball team

Jay-Z’s investments are well-documented and he was a co-owner of the NBA side Brooklyn Nets after buying a stake in the team.

The award-winning rapper, however, later sold his shares in the team, which he bought for $1 million in 2004.

In a post on Twitter, Mr Eazi said he was happy to be part of the ownership of the Cape Town Tigers and was looking forward to being present at their next game.

The Cape Town Tigers was formed by three American business partners, with the team winning the South African national championship twice in 2021 and 2022.

“I read that Jay-Z got shares in a NYC basketball team! So I had to do my own to ff my mentor!” Mr Eazi wrote.

“Happy to announce I am now a shareholder of @CapeTownTigers the best basketball team in Africa from now going forward! See you at the next game! Honoured to be part of the family.”

The Nigerian artiste is also a shareholder in betPawa, who are currently the headline sponsors of the Ghana Premier League.

Last year, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and betPawa signed a three-year contract worth $6 million to be disbursed across the period.