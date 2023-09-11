NFL star Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah reps Ghana at season opener with elegant Kente

In a video shared on social media, Owusu-Koramoah arrived for the game in the Ashanti traditional wear before dancing to Adowa.

His side, the Cleveland Browns, eventually ended up as winners on the night after beating the Cincinnati Bengals 24-3.

Owusu-Koramoah’s dressing before the game, however, piqued the interest of many Ghanaians who were watching, with some taking to social media to praise him.

The American football star later wrote on Twitter: "On The Road To The Crown, Each Step Marked By The Valor Inherited By Ancestral Legacy. #Victory. What we have heard and learned – that which our ancestors have told us.”

Owusu-Koramoah was born in England to a Ghanaian mother and a British mother, although he moved to the United States (US) at a young age.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif recently disclosed that American football will soon be introduced in schools in Ghana.

According to him, the goal is to encourage Ghanaians who are interested in the sport by taking advantage of the partnership with the NFL.

Last year, a contingent from the NFL was in Ghana and organised an event at the Kempinski Hotel to introduce the sport to Ghanaians.

“We are excited to introduce this new sport to our children in the schools,” the Sports Minister said, as quoted by Joy Sport.

“Remarkably, these young Ghanaians placed 4th behind experienced participants like the USA, Mexico and Australia.