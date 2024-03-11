ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  other-sports

Nigeria scoops 7 gold medals in a day to leapfrog Ghana on African Games medal table

Emmanuel Ayamga

Nigeria finally announced themselves at the ongoing 2023 African Games when they won seven gold medals on Sunday, February 10, 2024.

Nigeria scoops 7 gold medals in a day to leapfrog Ghana on African Games medal table
Nigeria scoops 7 gold medals in a day to leapfrog Ghana on African Games medal table

This saw them leapfrog West African rivals and hosts Ghana, who had beaten them to pick up a gold medal first at the Games.

Recommended articles

Ghanaian weightlifter Winnifred Ntumi picked up a gold medal in the women’s overall 49kg category on Sunday, along with two silver medals in the 49kg snatch and in the clear and jerk.

This took Ghana’s total medals to four earlier on Sunday and the gold medal propelled the country above rivals Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Nigeria came back strongly later in the day when they won seven straight gold medals in badminton and weightlifting.

All of the country’s six representatives in the women's wrestling categories won gold medals, while Anuoluwapo Opeyori also secured gold in the men’s badminton singles.

Nigeria are now fourth overall on the African Games medal table, with a total of 26 medals – seven goals, seven silver and 12 bronze.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Egypt continues to lead the medal table with 66 medals, followed by South Africa and Algeria with 29 and 39 medals respectively (South Africa are second despite having less medals than Algeria because of their superior gold medals).

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

2023 African Games: Here're the official ticket prices for Games

Here’s how much it costs to buy tickets to watch 2023 African Games

Top 5 sports events worth betting on in 2024

Top 5 sports events worth betting on in 2024

Samuel Takyi: I’ll win gold medal at African Games

Samuel Takyi: I’ll win gold medal at African Games

Michael Naaba: Ghana’s cycling champion laments using old bike for African Games

‘My bike tube burst’ – Ghana’s cycling champion laments using old bike for African Games