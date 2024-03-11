Nigeria scoops 7 gold medals in a day to leapfrog Ghana on African Games medal table

Ghanaian weightlifter Winnifred Ntumi picked up a gold medal in the women’s overall 49kg category on Sunday, along with two silver medals in the 49kg snatch and in the clear and jerk.

This took Ghana’s total medals to four earlier on Sunday and the gold medal propelled the country above rivals Nigeria.

Nigeria win 7 gold medals in one day

However, Nigeria came back strongly later in the day when they won seven straight gold medals in badminton and weightlifting.

All of the country’s six representatives in the women's wrestling categories won gold medals, while Anuoluwapo Opeyori also secured gold in the men’s badminton singles.

Nigeria are now fourth overall on the African Games medal table, with a total of 26 medals – seven goals, seven silver and 12 bronze.

