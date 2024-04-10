NSA entrusted with managing Borteyman Sports Complex

The Complex was one of the major facilities that hosted some of the main sporting events during the recent African Games held in Ghana from March 8 to March 23, 2024.

But while there has been divided opinion over the NSA’s ability to adequately manage the facility, it has now emerged that the Authority has already been entrusted with that task.

"What we know is that it's [Borteyman Sports Complex] been handed over to the NSA,” Delphina Quaye said, as quoted by Joy Sports.

“After the Games, I approached the NSA with the letter asking for us to use the pool for our competitions. What they said was it wouldn't be free. We acknowledge that but as of now, we have not heard from them, it's been two weeks.”

The Ghana Swimming Association president further lauded the quality of the swimming facilities in the Sports Complex, saying: "The pool is certainly certified. It is an Olympic-size pool, internationally acknowledged and for us at the federation, we believe it is a step forward to achieving great goals in the future.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Youth and Sports had earlier stated that the Borteyman Sports Complex would be converted into a University for Sports Development after the African Games.

Sector Minister Mustapha Ussif said in March that the move was geared towards ensuring the facilities at the Complex were well maintained.

“To ensure the facilities are well maintained for the continuous benefits of the good people of our country, the facilities at Borteyman will be converted to the University for Sports Development after the Games…to ensure sustainability and legacy of these Games,” he said.

The multi-million dollar Borteyman Sports Complex currently has several facilities, including hostels, football pitches, a cafeteria and a medical centre.

The Sports Minister noted that "this will attract local and foreign sports federations to camp in Ghana and prepare for various competitions."