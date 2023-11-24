Watch: Stonebwoy shows off table tennis skills with smashing shot

Stonebwoy’s love for sports has always been evident, with the singer often linking up with some Ghanaian footballers.

In October, Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey and his pregnant girlfriend Janine Mackson were at Stonebwoy’s concert in London to support him.

The footballer and his partner graced the sold-out event to watch the afro-dancehall artiste thrill his fans in London.

Stonebwoy took his 5th Dimension world tour to the United Kingdom (UK) and hosted a successful concert at the Electric Brixton on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Partey and his girlfriend were spotted at the event, with the midfielder taking the opportunity to introduce Janine to the musician.

Fellow Ghanaian footballer and West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus was also at Stonebwoy’s concert.