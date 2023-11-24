ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  other-sports

Watch: Stonebwoy shows off table tennis skills with smashing shot

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy channeled his inner Novak Djokovic by showing off his table tennis skills.

Watch: Stonebwoy shows off table tennis skills with smashing shot
Watch: Stonebwoy shows off table tennis skills with smashing shot

In a viral video on social media, the award-winning singer is seen delivering a smashing shot against his opponent.

Recommended articles

Stonebwoy’s love for sports has always been evident, with the singer often linking up with some Ghanaian footballers.

In October, Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey and his pregnant girlfriend Janine Mackson were at Stonebwoy’s concert in London to support him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The footballer and his partner graced the sold-out event to watch the afro-dancehall artiste thrill his fans in London.

Stonebwoy took his 5th Dimension world tour to the United Kingdom (UK) and hosted a successful concert at the Electric Brixton on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Partey and his girlfriend were spotted at the event, with the midfielder taking the opportunity to introduce Janine to the musician.

Fellow Ghanaian footballer and West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus was also at Stonebwoy’s concert.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bukom Banku: I bleached because I wanted to be very handsome

‘I bleached because I wanted to be very handsome’ – Bukom Banku

Watch: Stonebwoy shows off table tennis skills with smashing shot

Watch: Stonebwoy shows off table tennis skills with smashing shot

Bukom Banku announces retirement from boxing

Bukom Banku announces retirement from boxing

Isaac Dogboe reflects on latest defeat to Nick Ball, says ‘my God will hear me’

‘My God will hear me’ – Isaac Dogboe reflects on latest defeat to Nick Ball