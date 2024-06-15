Real Tamale United narrowly avoids near tragedy in Tuobodom after defeat to Dreams FC

This incident occurred on their journey back following a heavy 8-1 defeat to Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League.
The Real Tamale United (RTU) football team narrowly escaped a tragic accident after experiencing a brake failure on their team bus near Tuobodom.
The harrowing incident happened on June 13, when the team bus carrying the players and coaching staff veered off the road due to a sudden brake failure. The quick actions of the bus driver, who managed to control the vehicle and bring it to a stop, prevented what could have been a disastrous outcome.
According to reports the bus swerved dangerously before coming to a halt on the roadside. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and all team members on board were safe.
The team had been returning from a challenging match against Dreams FC, where they suffered an 8-1 loss. The defeat was a heavy blow to the club, but the post-match journey proved to be an even greater test of resilience.
As RTU prepares to recover from both their on-field defeat and the off-field scare, the focus remains on ensuring the safety and security of all team members as they continue their journey in the Ghana Premier League.