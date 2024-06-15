ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

Real Tamale United narrowly avoids near tragedy in Tuobodom after defeat to Dreams FC

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Real Tamale United (RTU) football team narrowly escaped a tragic accident after experiencing a brake failure on their team bus near Tuobodom.

Real Tamale United
Real Tamale United

This incident occurred on their journey back following a heavy 8-1 defeat to Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League.

Recommended articles

The harrowing incident happened on June 13, when the team bus carrying the players and coaching staff veered off the road due to a sudden brake failure. The quick actions of the bus driver, who managed to control the vehicle and bring it to a stop, prevented what could have been a disastrous outcome.

According to reports the bus swerved dangerously before coming to a halt on the roadside. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and all team members on board were safe.

The team had been returning from a challenging match against Dreams FC, where they suffered an 8-1 loss. The defeat was a heavy blow to the club, but the post-match journey proved to be an even greater test of resilience.

ADVERTISEMENT

As RTU prepares to recover from both their on-field defeat and the off-field scare, the focus remains on ensuring the safety and security of all team members as they continue their journey in the Ghana Premier League.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Otto Addo: You need a striker like Jordan Ayew who can hold the ball

‘You need a striker like Jordan Ayew who can hold the ball’ – Otto Addo

Jordan Ayew wants his brother Andre next to him in Black Stars - Otto Addo

Jordan Ayew wants his brother Andre next to him in Black Stars - Otto Addo

John Mahama donates $10,000 to Ghana’s amputee team for winning AFCON

John Mahama donates $10,000 to Ghana’s amputee team for winning AFCON

Claude Makelele compares Man United’s Kobbie Mainoo to Michael Essien

Man United’s Kobbie Mainoo reminds me of Michael Essien - Claude Makelele