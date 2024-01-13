“Representing my country is a big privilege” - Kudus Mohammed

This sentiment is beautifully captured by the talented footballer, Mohammed Kudus, who believes that wearing the national colors is not just a duty but a rare privilege.
The honor of representing one's country on the international stage is often considered the pinnacle of an athlete's career.
Mohammed Kudus, a Ghanaian football star sensation, understands the profound impact of donning the national team jersey. In a recent interview, he emphasized that representing his country goes beyond the realm of individual accomplishments.
He believes it is a privilege that extends beyond personal achievements, carrying the weight of national pride and the potential to inspire millions.
The privilege, he believes, comes with a responsibility to contribute positively to society and inspire future generations of athletes.
"For me to be a part of the national squad is a huge privilege for me and my family and it comes with a huge responsibility representing over 30 million people who are inspired by you"
"I am fully committed to it and I always do my best when I'm in the shirt. Ghanaians should keep supporting and praying for us and we will do our best in the tournament"
