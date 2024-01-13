“Representing my country is a big privilege” - Kudus Mohammed

Mohammed Kudus, a Ghanaian football star sensation, understands the profound impact of donning the national team jersey. In a recent interview, he emphasized that representing his country goes beyond the realm of individual accomplishments.

He believes it is a privilege that extends beyond personal achievements, carrying the weight of national pride and the potential to inspire millions.

The privilege, he believes, comes with a responsibility to contribute positively to society and inspire future generations of athletes.

ADVERTISEMENT

"For me to be a part of the national squad is a huge privilege for me and my family and it comes with a huge responsibility representing over 30 million people who are inspired by you"