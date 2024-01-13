ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

“Representing my country is a big privilege” - Kudus Mohammed

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The honor of representing one's country on the international stage is often considered the pinnacle of an athlete's career.

This sentiment is beautifully captured by the talented footballer, Mohammed Kudus, who believes that wearing the national colors is not just a duty but a rare privilege.

Mohammed Kudus, a Ghanaian football star sensation, understands the profound impact of donning the national team jersey. In a recent interview, he emphasized that representing his country goes beyond the realm of individual accomplishments.

He believes it is a privilege that extends beyond personal achievements, carrying the weight of national pride and the potential to inspire millions.

The privilege, he believes, comes with a responsibility to contribute positively to society and inspire future generations of athletes.

"For me to be a part of the national squad is a huge privilege for me and my family and it comes with a huge responsibility representing over 30 million people who are inspired by you"

"I am fully committed to it and I always do my best when I'm in the shirt. Ghanaians should keep supporting and praying for us and we will do our best in the tournament"

