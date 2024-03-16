This outstanding achievement highlights the country's growing prominence in African sports and underscores the dedication and skill of its athletes.
Team Ghana's impressive haul of 40 medals at the 13th African Games
Team Ghana has showcased its prowess and resilience at the 13th African Games, securing an impressive haul of 40 medals from arm wrestling as well across various disciplines.
Recommended articles
The African Games, a quadrennial event, serve as a platform for athletes from across the continent to compete in a wide array of sports, fostering a sense of camaraderie and unity among nations. The athletes distinguished themselves in disciplines such as arm wrestling, athletics, boxing, swimming, and judo, showcasing their exceptional abilities on the continental stage.
Their stellar performances have not only brought pride and honor to the nation but also demonstrated Ghana's potential as a force to be reckoned with in African sports. With determination, perseverance, and support
Team Ghana is poised to continue making strides on the international sporting scene, inspiring future generations of athletes and cementing its legacy as a powerhouse in African sports.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh