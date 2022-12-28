The best online casinos in Ghana

The history of gambling in Ghana

In the past, there were no special regulatory bodies to oversee the gambling industry in Ghana. Instead, it was regulated by the Ministry of Finance. The 1960 Lotteries and Betting Act is a good example of a law that regulated table games. Other gambling laws in Ghana were the Gambling Machines Decree of 1973 and the Casino Licensing Decree, 1975. However, these laws became obsolete over time and were replaced in 2006.

National Lotto Act, 2006 ushered in a more modern approach to gambling in Ghana. This Act made gambling legal in the country, and also established a government-run gambling commission.

This body is responsible for regulating most of the nation's gambling industry. It is the entity responsible for ensuring that operators are complying with the governing laws and for issuing licenses to casinos.

While the Gaming Act of 2006 doesn't address online gambling, it did open the door for some online operators. The Gaming Commission also regulates sports betting, bingo, and a host of other forms of gambling.

Best online casinos in Ghana

We've reviewed online casinos that accept players from Ghana and created a list of the best ones for you.

7Bit Casino

Pulse Ghana

Known as the best crypto casino, 7Bit offers a wide variety of bonuses and promotions. They also offer excellent customer service. If you have any questions, you can reach out to them via email. They respond to your queries within 24 hours. They have a solid VIP program that rewards comp points and free spins. They also offer daily cashback. They accept a variety of payment methods, including credit cards, e-wallets, and Bitcoin.

At 7Bit Casino, you will find representation from some of the best software providers that supply games to casinos. There are slots and other casino table games from manufacturers such as 1x2 Gaming, BGaming, EGT, Igrosoft, Relax Gaming, Spribe, Iron Dog Studio, Wazdan, Betsoft, Platipus, ThunderKick or Yggdrasil, and many more.

In the casino itself, you will find just under two thousand games that can be played for cash or cryptocurrency. Online slots are the most popular, but you can also find roulette, blackjack, baccarat, or craps. Games are also available in the live casino.

Bonuses in 7Bit Casino

All new players will receive a welcome package worth up to $1500 and 100 free spins.

Exclusive No Deposit Bonus 50 Free Spins – for registration

Bonus for the first deposit - Welcome 100% Bonus up to $300 or 1.5 BTC + 100 Free Spins

Bonus for second deposit – 50% Bonus up to $400 or 1.25 BTC

Bonus for third deposit – 50% Bonus up to $800 or 1.25 BTC

The minimum deposit to receive the bonus is $20 and you must meet wagering requirements of 40x the bonus before withdrawing.

Once you've exhausted your welcome package, 7Bit also offers players weekly bonuses and weekly cashback. The casino is also known for its regular slot tournaments and exciting VIP program.

Available payment methods:

Visa

MasterCard

Maestro

Bitcoin

Neosurf

Litecoin

Binance

Ethereum

Dogecoin

BitcoinCash

Skrill

Neteller

ecoPayz

Interac

MuchBetter

Mifinity

eZeewallet

Astropay

King Billy Casino

Pulse Ghana

Whether you are looking for a blackjack game or a slot, you can find a variety of options at King Billy Casino. There are also live dealer games, which can be played on a mobile browser, as well as an assortment of progressive jackpots. The site has a good reputation and is easy to use. It is an excellent choice for anyone looking to try their luck at online gambling.

King Billy has a wide array of games, including blackjack, slots, and roulette. This casino also has an exclusive VIP club and offers a variety of promotions every day. The site has a large list of payment methods. You can deposit and withdraw through credit and debit cards, e-wallets, prepaid vouchers, and more. In addition, you can take advantage of a loyalty program that awards cashback and free spins every week.

King Billy has a user-friendly layout and a full range of payment methods. The site is government regulated, and the company holds a license from the Malta Gaming Authority. In addition, the site is licensed in Curacao, which means that it is a safe and reliable place to play.

Bonuses in King Billy Casino

King Billy has prepared a generous welcome package for new players with a total of 4 deposit bonuses, which will give them up to €/$2500 and 250 free spins.

First deposit - 100% up to €/$500 + 100 Free Spins

Second deposit - 50% up to €/$500 + 50 Free Spins

Third deposit - 25% up to €/$1000

Fourth deposit - 75% up to €/$500 + 100 Free Spins

Other bonuses offered by King Billy casino include the Slot of the Month, where €/$20 gets you 61 free spins on the slot of your choice. Then, every Thursday, players can claim cashback of up to 15% of the money they lose.

Last but not least, the Phantom bonus, which appears randomly, is also very interesting.

Available payment methods:

Visa

MasterCard

Sofort

Eps

PaysafeCard

Skrill

Neteller

Rapid

MiFinity

ecoPayz

Bank transfer

Trada Casino

Pulse Ghana

Founded in 2011, Trada Casino is a UK-based online casino that holds licenses from the Malta Gambling Authority and the UK Gambling Commission. It offers over 1,000 games, including slots and video poker. It also has several banking options, including debit cards and e-wallets. The site is compatible with almost all browsers, and it is accessible on mobile devices.

Trada Casino has a good reputation in the online gambling industry, and it has earned the trust of many fans. It is constantly upgrading its offerings to keep up with the competition, and its gaming library is a great example of this. It is also a safe environment to play, with the security of a reputable casino.

Another reason why players enjoy playing at Trada Casino is that the website is easy to navigate. It does not require you to have advanced computer skills, and you can enjoy the games on the most popular mobile devices. It is accessible on a wide range of operating systems, including Windows, Mac, and Android. The website is aesthetically pleasing and does not have any text that is not legible.

Bonuses in Trada Casino

A welcome package of up to €300 + 150 free spins on Starburst for the first 3 deposits awaits all new players.

First deposit bonus - 100% up to €100 + 50 free spins

Second deposit bonus - 50% up to €100 + 50 free spins

Third deposit bonus - 25% up to €50 + 25 free spins

Fourth deposit bonus - 100% up to €50

Wagering requirements are 35x bonus.

Available payment methods:

Visa

MasterCard

Bank transfer

Neteller

Skrill

PaysafeCard

EcoPayz

AstroPay

GiroPay

Euteller

Trustly

Interac

PayPal

Bitstarz casino

Pulse Ghana

Founded in 2014, Bitstarz is a well-established online casino that accepts various currencies including Bitcoin. It has an excellent reputation for its quality and provably fair games. It is a trusted crypto casino and has won multiple awards for its gaming library. It also offers a solid bonus program and is one of the most popular gambling sites in the world.

Its games are provided by some top-notch providers such as Microgaming, NetEnt, Betsoft, Play’n Go, NextGen, 1x2Games, PariPlay, Yggdrasil, or Quickspin. These developers work together to supply over three thousand game titles. The Bitstarz library includes jackpot-exclusive slots such as Diamond Wild and At the Cops. In addition, it boasts a wide range of other high-quality casino games.

Bonuses in Bitstarz casino

A generous welcome package awaits all new players at Bitstarz Casino. It consists of 4 deposit bonuses and has a total value of up to $500 or 5 BTC + 180 Free Spins.

First deposit - 100% up to $100 or 1 BTC + 180 Free Spins

Second deposit - 50% up to $100 or 1 BTC

Third deposit - 50% up to $200 or 2 BTC

Fourth deposit - 100% up to $100 or 1 BTC

Once you have made 4 deposits, your weekly bonuses will be unlocked. Every Monday, the casino offers 50% up to $300. Then every Wednesday, players can get free spins based on the amount they deposit.

$30 - 20 Free Spins

$80 - 80 Free Spins

$160 - 200 Free Spins

Available payment methods:

Visa

MasterCard

Maestro

Skrill

Neteller

PaysafeCard

Zimpler

Bitcoin

BitcoinCash

LiteCoin

Ethereum

XRP

Tether

Dogecoin

Cardano

Tron

BNB

ecoPayz

Webmoney

MozzartBet Casino

Pulse Ghana

The MozzartBet Ghana operation is growing into one of the best betting companies in the country. It's licensed by the Gaming Commission of Ghana, and it has an excellent sportsbook and exciting promotional offers.

Whether you're in Ghana or somewhere else in the world, you'll be able to enjoy a variety of sports and games at Mozzartbet. It's a regulated brand with a large selection of popular titles, and it's one of the best betting sites in the country. You'll find live betting, virtual sports, eSports, and a variety of other games on the site. In addition, you'll have access to a wide range of promotions and bonuses.

Over a hundred games from providers such as Fazi, Pragmatic, Endorphina, and Spribe are waiting for Ghanaian players.

Bonuses in MozzartBet

Like all online casinos, there is a welcome package waiting for you. In addition to the first three bonuses, the casino offers you up to 2,700 GHS.

First deposit bonus - 50% up to 300 GHS

Second deposit bonus - 100% up to 600 GHS

Third deposit bonus - 200% up to 1800 GHS

The minimum deposit to earn the bonus is 10 GHS. In that case, you will receive a bonus of 5 GHS on the first deposit, 20 GHS on the second, and 30 GHS on the third.

The casino then offers a range of smaller and larger bonuses, both for the casino and for sports betting. Some of these include The First Ticket Can't Lose, Happy Weekend Bonus, and regular cashback.

Available payment methods:

MTN mobile money

TicoCash

Airtel Money

Vodafone Cash

Am AppsNmobile Solutions

22Bet Casino

Pulse Ghana

Founded in 2018, 22Bet has a solid reputation among punters. This bookmaker offers competitive odds on many betting markets, including football, basketball, cricket, tennis, golf, horse racing, and more. While 22Bet is primarily a sports betting site, the company has also established itself as a leading provider of live betting. Its betting app can be downloaded from the app stores for Android and iOS devices, and its live-betting section is available from the main sports page.

22Bet Ghana is very much focused on sports betting and offers a comprehensive list of sporting events. A user can click on a specific sport to see a list of the latest matches on the home page. The live-betting section is also impressive, with a wide variety of live events being displayed. It also has a license from the Gaming Commission of Ghana.

Bonuses in 22Bet Casino

22Bet casino offers several sports betting bonuses for Ghanaian players. All new registrants get a welcome bonus of up to GHS 750. After this bonus, the bookmaker offers a regular Friday reload of up to GHS 600.

22Bet is also thinking of the unlucky bettors. You will get a bonus even if you have a series of losing bets. Do you like to celebrate birthdays? Then you'll love the special birthday bonus of 500 points at the 22bet store.

Available payment methods:

Visa

MasterCard

Dinners Club

Discover

What every best online casino in Ghana should have

Whether you are looking to play casino games online or for real money, there are several key factors to consider. These include the size of the game selection, the speed at which you can withdraw your money, the quality of the VIP program, or high website security.

Good casino bonuses

Choosing the right online casino bonuses can be a daunting task. The good news is that there are a few tips that will help you choose the best ones for you. First, read the terms and conditions. It will ensure that you have a clear understanding of how the bonus works. You'll also want to check the deposit limit and wagering requirements.

There are many types of bonuses can the best casinos in Ghana can offer, including:

No deposit bonuses

Welcome packages for new players

Weekly deposit bonuses

Free spins

Cashback

Casino security

Identifying a reputable online casino in Ghana isn't always easy. There are many scam sites out there, which can cause players to lose their money. Luckily, there are a few things to look for to spot a shady site.

The best casinos utilize SSL (Secure Socket Layer) encryption to protect user information. It is a great way to ensure that your password and credit card information remains secure.

Another thing to look for is a site that has a gambling license. Licensed casinos must adhere to strict rules to promote responsible gambling and protect players from fraudulent activities. In addition, they must undergo regular audits to ensure that their games are fair.

Fast withdrawals

Getting fast withdrawals at an online casino is an important issue for gamblers. They want their winnings to arrive as quickly as possible, without having to wait for a long time. The process of withdrawing money from an online casino can be complicated, with different factors affecting the speed of the process.

First, the type of casino you play at can affect the speed of the withdrawal process. Some casinos have strict rules that limit how often you can request a cashout. Some casinos may also require you to provide additional information or documents for identification and KYC. If you are unable to provide this information, the casino may not accept your cashout request.

Another factor is the type of deposit method you use. Some methods, such as various e-wallets, allow you to withdraw your money instantly. Others, such as bank transfers, can take a lot of time to process. It means that you could end up waiting for your money for days.

Interesting VIP program

Among the many benefits of playing at an online casino is the chance to enjoy a VIP program. This program rewards players for their loyalty. These bonuses may offer players more opportunities for winning, better promotions, and bigger prizes. The amount of money you spend may also affect the kind of bonuses you receive.

Depending on your level of VIP, you may receive exclusive offers, personalized gifts, invitations to special events, and more. You may also get higher limits on your deposits and wagers, which are particularly appealing to high rollers.

A good way to determine which online casino has a VIP program is to look at its ratings. These ratings are based on real players' experiences. Most shops, e-commerce websites, and casinos have some form of reward scheme. It is designed to keep consumers spending on the site.