The deep-lying playmaker was substituted in the 74th minute in their English Premier League game against Aston Villa for an injury this afternoon.

Details of the injury is yet to be released by Arsenal, however it looked like a muscle tear which could sideline him for a while.

Partey has been unlucky with injuries since joining the London-based outfit from Atlético Madrid last summer.

Thomas Partey

The 27-year-old spent 36 days on the treatment table after suffering a hip injury in the defeat against Tottenham.

He was again forced to come off at halftime in the 3-0 loss to Aston Villa in the first round fixture between the two sides.

Arsenal lost game by a lone Ollie Watkins goal. The defeat is the second for the Gunners this week as they lost to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday.