UCC claimed 10 gold, 7 silver and 8 bronze medals in the one-week competition which was participated by 47 universities across Africa.

The University of Cape Coast was declared the overall winner of the competition, after securing first positions in both the male and female events.

The Astute University of Egypt placed the second position with 3 gold medals. The other two competing institutions from Ghana-the University of Ghana and the University for Development Studies both won 2 gold medals respectively.

The UCC team which was led by the Pro Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dora Francisca Edu-Buandoh also includes the Chairman of the Sports and Recreation Committee, who is also President of the Ghana Universities Sports Association (GUSA), Dr Charles Domfeh; the Dean of Students’ Affairs, Prof Eugene Marfo Darteh, four other officials and 18 sportsmen and women.