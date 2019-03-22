The reports explained that President Akufo-Addo made it clear to increase the winning bonus of the Black Stars from $5,000 to $10,000 during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt when met Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan and his deputy Andre Ayew last year at the Jubilee House.

The winning bonus of Black Stars was slashed down from $10,000 to $5,000 by the government of Ghana during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

This follows several calls from Ghanaians on the need to cut down expenditure on the Black Stars.

President Akufo-Addo has urged the Black Stars to win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt and it is understood that he believes in order to motivate the players, there is the need to restore the winning bonus of the team which was reduced two years ago.

Meanwhile, the government has set up a high powered delegation led by Dr Kofi Kodua Sarpong, former Executive Chairman of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, who is also the CEO of GNPC to manage the affairs of the Black Stars at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana have already qualified for the 2019 AFCON, but they will take on Kenya in their final group qualifier on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium.