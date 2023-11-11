We are most focused on 2026 World Cup qualifiers – Chris Hughton

Ghana sits in Group B for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.

Despite Ghanaians' eagerness for continental success, the coach underscores the importance of concentrating on the qualification campaign for the next World Cup, which kicks off next week.

Speaking on BBC, Hughton states, "It's great to want to talk about Afcon, but sometimes for coaches, it's difficult because we have two very important games before then. I think if your concentrations are too far past that then you can take your eye off what is at this moment the most important thing, our World Cup qualification games"

"What we would want is to do well in these games, to win these games, and to be able to go into Afcon with good momentum. But this World Cup qualifiers must come first."