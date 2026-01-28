Coronation Insurance Ghana Launches Pay-As-You-Earn Motor Insurance; A Flexible Insurance Payment Plan
Coronation Insurance Ghana (CIG) has officially launched Pay-As You-Earn Motor Insurance, a flexible insurance payment plan designed to make insurance payment more convenient, accessible and affordable.
The Pay-As-You-Earn initiative allows clients to pay insurance premiums monthly or quarterly aligned with their income cycle, removing the financial strain associated with lump-sum premium payments. Through this model, policyholders can better manage their cash flow while maintaining uninterrupted insurance coverage.
The product will be launched at the CIG Head Office, marking a key milestone in the company’s ongoing commitment to customer-centric innovation and inclusive insurance solutions.
Beyond affordability, the Pay-As-You-Earn plan is also supported by digital onboarding and servicing channels, enabling clients to access insurance products seamlessly and efficiently through our eCoronation platform.
The flexible payment plan reinforces CIG’s strategic focus on improving product accessibility, deepening insurance penetration and delivering practical solutions that fit the everyday realities of its customers.
For more information about the product payment plan, please visit eCoronation.com
2. Product Fact Sheet
Product Name:
PAY-AS-YOU-EARN
Target Market:
Working professionals in both the formal and informal sectors.
Key Features:
Monthly or Quarterly premium payment aligned with clients’ income
Flexible coverage options
Easy onboarding through the eCoronation portal.
24-7 assistance
Pricing:
Premiums structured on a monthly or quarterly basis
Pricing varies based on coverage selected
Eligible Products:
Motor insurance
About Us
Coronation Insurance Ghana LTD is a leading insurance company licensed by the National Insurance Commission (NIC) in 2008 to underwrite general insurance businesses in Ghana. The Company commenced business in 2009 and is positioned to play a central role in the economic transformation of the country and serve as a catalyst for rapid economic development of the country.
Coronation’s mission is to transform into a diversified financial services institution, delivering value in a sustainable manner to her customers and stakeholders while playing a lead role in the transformation of the industry.
The Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Coronation Insurance Plc which operates in Nigeria.
Through a diverse portfolio of products and a commitment to providing the best customer experience possible, Coronation Insurance Ghana Ltd has significantly enhanced its underwriting capacity placing it among the top insurance companies in Ghana by solvency and capital.
The Company is well placed as one of the top companies in the insurance industry with the best claims reserves and is committed to providing a one-stop shop solution for all insurance needs.
Media & Communications Contact:
Name: Sheila Ami Adinadje
Title: Team Member, Marketing & Communications
Email: infoghana@coronationinsurance.com.ng
Phone: 0302773616
Social Proof & Digital Presence
Website: https://coronation.com.gh/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/76524378/admin/page-posts/published/
X (Twitter): https://x.com/coronationghana
