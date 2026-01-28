Coronation Insurance Ghana Launches Pay-As-You-Earn Motor Insurance; A Flexible Insurance Payment Plan

Coronation Insurance Ghana (CIG) has officially launched Pay-As You-Earn Motor Insurance, a flexible insurance payment plan designed to make insurance payment more convenient, accessible and affordable.

The Pay-As-You-Earn initiative allows clients to pay insurance premiums monthly or quarterly aligned with their income cycle, removing the financial strain associated with lump-sum premium payments. Through this model, policyholders can better manage their cash flow while maintaining uninterrupted insurance coverage.

The product will be launched at the CIG Head Office, marking a key milestone in the company’s ongoing commitment to customer-centric innovation and inclusive insurance solutions.

Beyond affordability, the Pay-As-You-Earn plan is also supported by digital onboarding and servicing channels, enabling clients to access insurance products seamlessly and efficiently through our eCoronation platform.

The flexible payment plan reinforces CIG’s strategic focus on improving product accessibility, deepening insurance penetration and delivering practical solutions that fit the everyday realities of its customers.

For more information about the product payment plan, please visit eCoronation.com