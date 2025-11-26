Advertisement

Female staff of AfCFTA faces court for allegedly diverting GH¢221k into betting account

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 15:30 - 26 November 2025
Court gavel
Anthonette Ama Boakye, an executive assistant at the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), has appeared before Circuit Court 3 in Accra, facing charges of defrauding by false pretences.

Prosecutors allege that she misappropriated over GH¢221,000, intended for a ticket-procurement investment, and redirected the funds into a sports betting account.

Boakye pleaded not guilty and was granted GH¢200,000 bail, with three sureties required—two of whom must be close relatives, and one mandated to provide justification.

Court proceedings revealed that Boakye had previously been arrested in 2023 in connection with a separate fraud allegation and was detained at the Legon Police Station.

During that detention, she reportedly met Police Officer Vincent Ariston Attipoe, a close associate of the complainant, US-based businessman Alfred Adu.

Prosecutors stated that Boakye allegedly introduced Attipoe to a purported high-return flight-ticket procurement scheme linked to her former employer, USAID. Attipoe allegedly relayed the proposal to Adu, who then engaged Boakye via a three-way call and agreed to invest.

Between April and July 2024, Adu is said to have transferred GH¢74,837 to Officer Attipoe for onwards transmission to Boakye, in addition to GH¢146,913 directly into her mobile money and bank accounts, totalling GH¢221,750.

Prosecutors contend that Adu received no returns on the investment, except for a partial repayment of GH¢20,000.

Investigations reportedly uncovered that a significant portion of the funds had been channelled into a Betway account, where the money was allegedly used for sports betting. The case has been adjourned to January 6, 2026.

