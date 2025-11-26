Champions League: Arsenal vs Bayern Munich – Preview, Key Stats, Line-ups & Prediction

Arsenal and Bayern Munich, the only two sides with perfect Champions League records this season, collide at the Emirates on Wednesday night in a blockbuster showdown that could redefine Europe’s power rankings.

With both teams scoring freely and marching through the competition with authority, this top-of-the-table clash promises elite football, high stakes, and the first real test of who truly deserves to be called Europe’s best.

Arsenal: Flying Domestically and Unstoppable in Europe

Arsenal arrive in exceptional shape. Their 4–1 demolition of rivals Tottenham at the weekend showcased their attacking firepower, highlighted by Eberechi Eze’s historic hat-trick—the first ever in a Premier League North London Derby. Leandro Trossard also added to the scoresheet, and even Richarlison’s brilliant long-range lob did little to dent Arsenal’s control.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arteta’s side sits six points clear at the top of the Premier League and has been equally ruthless in Europe. The Gunners have won all four Champions League matches this season without conceding a single goal, scoring 11 times in the process.

They now chase a 16th consecutive Champions League home win in the league-phase/group-stage format—but Bayern Munich present their sternest test yet.

Bayern Munich: Free-Scoring, Fearless and Unbeaten

ADVERTISEMENT

While Arsenal boast the best defence in the competition, Bayern Munich counter with unmatched attacking potency. Kompany’s side announced themselves with a huge Matchday 4 win in Paris, where Luis Díaz’s brace inspired a 2–1 triumph over defending champions PSG. However, Díaz’s red card means he will miss the showdown at the Emirates.

READ ALSO: Vinicius Jr refuses Real Madrid contract renewal amid explosive rift with Xabi Alonso

Bayern showed their resilience again on Saturday, roaring back from 2–0 down to thrash Freiburg 6–2, powered by a stunning five-goal contribution from Michael Olise.

Bayern remain unbeaten across all competitions this season, with their only blemish being a 2–2 draw against Union Berlin. Defensively, however, they have kept only seven clean sheets in 18 matches—a vulnerability Arsenal will seek to exploit.

Historically, Bayern have been a major obstacle for the Gunners. The German champions are unbeaten in their last five meetings with Arsenal—winning four—including their narrow 3–2 aggregate win in the 2023/24 quarter-finals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Head-to-Head Record

Matches: 14

Arsenal wins: 8

Bayern wins: 3

Draws: 3

ADVERTISEMENT

Predicted Line-ups

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Hincapié, Calafiori; Eze, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Merino, Trossard

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Guerreiro; Pavlović, Kimmich; Olise, Karl, Gnabry; Kane

Prediction

ADVERTISEMENT

Both sides enter the tie in elite form, making this a genuine heavyweight matchup. Arsenal’s defensive perfection meets Bayern’s explosive attack, and home advantage could play a decisive role.