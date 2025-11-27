Ghana condemns military takeover in Guinea-Bissau, calls for restoration of democracy

The Government of Ghana has strongly condemned the military takeover in Guinea-Bissau, describing it as an unconstitutional act that threatens democratic governance in the West African nation.

On Wednesday, November 26, 2025, a group of military officers in Guinea-Bissau announced that they had seized control of the country, amid widespread reports that President Umaro Sissoco Embaló had been arrested.

Gunfire erupted in the capital, Bissau, shortly before government sources informed the BBC that the president was in detention.

Moments later, the officers appeared on state television to declare the suspension of the electoral process, as the nation awaited results from Sunday’s presidential election.

The military claimed the takeover aimed to thwart a plot allegedly orchestrated by unnamed politicians with support from “a well-known drug baron” seeking to destabilise the country. Borders were closed, and a nighttime curfew was imposed.

In a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, Ghana expressed “profound concern” over the coup, noting that the action disrupts the electoral process following the peaceful presidential and legislative elections held on November 23, 2025.

The statement emphasised that the overthrow undermines the democratic will of the people of Guinea-Bissau and obstructs the anticipated announcement of election results scheduled for November 27, 2025.

Ghana urged all parties to resolve any electoral disputes through peaceful, transparent, and legally recognised channels.

The government also called for the immediate restoration of constitutional order, stressing the protection of citizens and foreign nationals.

Special concern was raised for the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission in Guinea-Bissau, with Ghana insisting that their safety and freedom of movement must be guaranteed.

Ghana appealed to the people of Guinea-Bissau to remain calm and avoid actions that could escalate tensions.

Ministry of Foriegn Affairs Statement

