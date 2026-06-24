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Ghanaians celebrate World Cup draw against England with a Nigerian in a joyful scene [Video]

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 11:05 - 24 June 2026
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Ghanaians celebrate World Cup draw against England with a Nigerian [Video]
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The beautiful game once again delivered a memorable moment as Ghanaian fans celebrated their national team’s hard-fought 0-0 draw against England in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group L encounter.

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The match between the Ghana national football team and the England national football team ended in a tense but entertaining stalemate, with both sides sharing the spoils after a fiercely contested encounter.

While the action unfolded on the pitch, the atmosphere off it told its own story. Fans erupted in joy, celebrating what many described as a proud and disciplined performance against one of football’s global powerhouses.

A viral video circulating on social media captured a heartwarming moment involving a Nigerian fan joining Ghanaian supporters in their celebrations. In the clip, the supporter—visibly excited—was lifted into the air and emotionally drawn into the jubilant scenes, despite proudly holding a Nigeria crest to show his allegiance to the Nigeria national football team.

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The moment symbolised the playful rivalry and strong cultural ties between West African football fans, particularly Ghana and Nigeria, whose supporters are known for their passionate social media banter and friendly football debates.

Although the Super Eagles did not qualify for the tournament, the shared celebration highlighted how football continues to unite rival nations in moments of joy and entertainment.

The incident has further fuelled online conversations, showcasing the lighter side of African football rivalries and the unifying spirit of the World Cup.

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