LilWin breaks down in tears recounting challenges filming ‘Journey to Africa’ in Nzulezu

Ghanaian actor and filmmaker Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin, has become emotional while recounting the difficulties he encountered during the production of his upcoming film, 'Journey to Africa (Nzulezu)', which features several prominent Nollywood actors.

Ghanaian actor and filmmaker LilWin broke down in tears while recounting the challenges he faced filming his upcoming movie, Journey to Africa (Nzulezu), in Ghana’s Western Region.

He said several Nigerian actors refused to return to the set after three days because they were uncomfortable travelling by boat for about 40 minutes to reach the filming location.

LilWin said he understood their fears because a Nollywood actor had reportedly drowned while filming a water scene, but he tried to persuade the cast to continue with the production.

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The film was shot in Nzulezu, a community in Ghana’s Western Region renowned for its houses built on stilts above a lagoon. Although the location was central to the film’s storyline, its unusual setting reportedly created difficulties for the cast and crew.

According to LilWin, the production team had to travel by boat for approximately 40 minutes to reach the filming location. The repeated journeys eventually became a source of concern for some of the Nigerian actors, who were reluctant to continue travelling on the water after three days of shooting.

Speaking about the experience, the filmmaker said the actors proposed relocating the production. However, he explained that finding an alternative location would have undermined the film’s central theme, which revolves around life in Nzulezu.

He explained;

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After three days of shooting the movie, all the stars said they would not return to the set or travel on the water again. They asked for the movie to be shot somewhere else, but the storyline was about Nzulezu, where people live on the water, and the entire story was based there. All the stars refused to go back on the water to continue shooting, and there was confusion

The situation reportedly left LilWin uncertain about how to proceed, particularly as the production had been scheduled to last a week.

Despite the difficulties, the actor said he made efforts to persuade the Nigerian stars to continue filming. He explained that he approached them individually and attempted to reassure them about returning to the location.

LilWin acknowledged that travelling across the water could be frightening, adding that he understood why the actors might have been hesitant.

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He attributed their concerns, in part, to the death of a Nollywood actor who reportedly drowned while filming a water-related scene.

He added;

I don't blame the Nigerian stars because, not long ago, one of their colleagues drowned and died while shooting a water scene for a movie. So, to some extent, I understood their concerns

His account highlights the logistical and safety challenges that can arise when filmmakers choose unconventional locations to achieve a particular atmosphere or remain faithful to a storyline.

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'Journey to Africa (Nzulezu)' features a notable cast of Nigerian actors, including Kanayo O. Kanayo, Patience Ozokwo, Mike Ezuruonye, Charles Awurum, Zubby Michael and Destiny Etiko.

The project brings together Ghanaian and Nigerian talent, with Nzulezu serving as the central setting for the production.

Located in Ghana’s Western Region, the community is known for its distinctive stilt houses and water-based way of life, making it a unique backdrop for a film exploring the area’s environment and culture.

LilWin’s account offers a glimpse into the difficulties encountered behind the scenes as the filmmaker worked to complete the production while addressing the concerns of his cast.