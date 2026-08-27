The Ultimate Jollof Showdown: MAGGI Dedeede Closes Its 'Taste of Ghana' Journey With a Cook-Off
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After travelling across Ghana to discover and celebrate the rich diversity of our local cuisines, MAGGI Dedeede Taste of Ghana concludes with the ultimate Jollof Showdown, bringing together the nation's passion for food in one exciting finale. It is a celebration of taste, creativity, culture, and the role MAGGI Dedeede plays in helping Ghanaians create delicious meals they are proud to share.
MAGGI Dedeede Taste of Ghana is a nationwide brand campaign that celebrates Ghana's rich food culture, regional cuisines, and culinary traditions while showcasing MAGGI Dedeede as the seasoning that enhances the authentic taste of local dishes. The campaign takes consumers on a journey across Ghana, highlighting unique regional meals, food stories, cultural experiences, and the people behind them.
The key objectives are to:
Celebrate Ghanaian food heritage and cultural diversity.
Demonstrate how MAGGI Dedeede brings out rich, authentic Ghanaian flavours in everyday meals.
Engage communities through cooking experiences, tastings, influencer-led content, and regional activations.
Strengthen MAGGI's position as a trusted partner in Ghanaian cooking.
As described in the campaign materials, the initiative travels across different regions of Ghana, showcasing local dishes such as waakye, fufu, banku, tuo zaafi, and many others, while promoting national pride through food.
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