Mahama announces plans to build airstrips in regions without airports

President John Mahama plans to build two-kilometre airstrips in regions without airports to improve emergency air travel and medical evacuations, including in Western North.

President John Dramani Mahama has announced plans to construct airstrips in regions without airports to support emergency air travel and medical evacuations.

The proposed airstrips will measure approximately two kilometres and include a small control office.

Western North Region is expected to benefit from the initiative because it has no operational commercial airport.

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President John Dramani Mahama has announced plans to construct airstrips in regions without airports to support emergency air travel and medical evacuations.

According to Citi News, the initiative will benefit regions that currently lack airport infrastructure, including the Western North Region.

Speaking during a courtesy call by chiefs from the Western North Region, President Mahama said the proposed airstrips would provide landing facilities for aircraft during emergencies, particularly situations requiring urgent medical evacuation.

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He explained that regions with existing airports would not require the additional infrastructure, while those without airports would be provided with airstrips measuring approximately two kilometres in length.

“We are going to provide an airstrip in every region that does not already have an airport. Sometimes there are emergencies, and sometimes medical evacuations are necessary. At the moment, some regions do not have landing sites for aircraft,” he said.

The President added that the facilities would include a small control office to support aircraft operations.

“Regions that already have airports are covered, but those without airports will receive landing strips. They will be about two kilometres long and will have a small control office so that aircraft can land in the region in an emergency. Western North will be one of the beneficiaries,” he said.

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The proposed infrastructure is expected to improve access to air transport during critical situations in regions without existing airport facilities.

Western North, which currently has no operational commercial airport, is among the regions expected to benefit from the initiative.