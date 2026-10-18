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Mahama reveals plans to make Ghana a pharmaceutical producer and supplier to Africa under $10bn New Economy Policy

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 10:53 - 18 October 2026
President John Mahama
President John Mahama
President Mahama says Ghana will invest in pharmaceutical manufacturing under its proposed US$10 billion New Economy Policy to attract foreign companies, create jobs and supply medicines across Africa.
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  • The initiative aims to reduce medicine imports, increase local production and supply markets across West Africa and the wider continent.

  • Pharmaceutical manufacturing is one of nine sectors targeted under the government’s proposed US$10 billion, five-year New Economy Policy.

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President John Dramani Mahama says Ghana will invest in pharmaceutical manufacturing to establish the country as a major producer of pharmaceutical products for West Africa and other African markets under the government’s proposed US$10 billion New Economy Policy.

READ ALSO: Ghana receives GH¢3m donation from ECOWAS for June flood victims

The President said foreign pharmaceutical companies had expressed interest in setting up factories at a planned pharmaceutical hub, for which the government has acquired land and provided essential infrastructure, including roads, electricity and water.

The initiative forms part of the government’s plan to expand local production, reduce dependence on imported medicines and create jobs, particularly for young people.

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READ ALSO: Ghana cedi strengthens against dollar, weakens against pound and euro: Latest BoG interbank rates

Speaking during a meeting with chiefs from the Western North Region, Mahama said the New Economy Policy would direct US$2 billion each year over five years in nine key sectors of the economy, totalling US$10 billion.

“When the Minister presents the 2027 Budget, he is going to announce what we call the New Economy Policy. The policy has selected nine areas, or nine pillars, in which the government is going to invest about US$2 billion every year for five years. That is a total of US$2 billion,”  he said.

He said the policy would focus on productive sectors capable of generating employment, including agriculture, textiles, garments, pharmaceuticals and tourism.

READ ALSO: UK visa from Ghana: Cost, requirements and processing time in 2026

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The proposed initiative comes as Ghana seeks to locallly produce more medicines and be self sufficient rather than rely heavily on foreign suppliers.

Domestic manufacturing would help reduce the cost of medicines and improve their availability to healthcare providers.

This initiative will also move the economy towards manufacturing, industrial development and job creation.

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Mahama reveals plans to make Ghana a pharmaceutical producer and supplier to Africa under $10bn New Economy Policy