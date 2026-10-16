Ghana cedi strengthens against dollar, weakens against pound and euro: Latest BoG interbank rates

The Ghana cedi strengthened against the US dollar but weakened against the pound sterling and euro, according to the latest interbank exchange rates provided for Thursday, October 15, 2026.

The cedi strengthened against the US dollar but weakened against the pound sterling and euro.

The dollar’s buying rate fell from GH¢11.6692 to GH¢11.6442.

The pound and euro recorded increases in both buying and selling rates.

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The average interbank rates used by commercial banks at the close of business showed that the dollar’s buying rate declined from GH¢11.6692 to GH¢11.6442, while its selling rate fell from GH¢11.6808 to GH¢11.6558.

The decline in the dollar’s buying and selling rates indicates that fewer cedis were required to exchange for the US currency, reflecting an appreciation of the local currency against the dollar.

Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates

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However, the cedi lost ground against the pound sterling. The pound’s buying rate increased from GH¢15.3473 to GH¢15.4320, while its selling rate rose from GH¢15.3638 to GH¢15.4486.

The euro also strengthened against the cedi, with its buying rate rising from GH¢12.9809 to GH¢13.0459. Its selling rate increased from GH¢12.9926 to GH¢13.0600.

Ghana cedi exchange rate: Latest BoG exchange rates

The increases mean commercial banks required more cedis to buy or sell pounds and euros, indicating a depreciation of the local currency against both currencies.

Also Read: How Ghanaian importers can pay Chinese suppliers in cedis without using US dollars

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