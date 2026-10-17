Ghana receives GH¢3m donation from ECOWAS for June flood victims

Earlier today I inaugurated Ghana’s National Consultative Committee on Regional Integration (NCCRI) of ECOWAS. The NCCRI has the mandate to oversee the regional integration and social interventions of ECOWAS in Ghana. At the inauguration, I announced that the ECOWAS donation for Ghana’s June flood victims arrived this week. The full ECOWAS donation of $250,000.00 (about 3million Ghana Cedis) was directly transferred to the accounts of the highly reputable Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) to administer to the flood victims. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and NADMO agreed to select ADRA as an independent implementing partner. Government will not be involved in the selection of who benefits from the relief package. We shall continue to serve the good people of Ghana with integrity and transparency. For God and Country 🇬🇭 🙏🏾