Ghana receives GH¢3m donation from ECOWAS for June flood victims
Ghana has received ECOWAS’s US$250,000 donation, worth about GH¢3 million, to support victims of the June floods.
The full amount has been transferred to ADRA, which will administer the relief package as an independent implementing partner.
Ablakwa says the government will not select beneficiaries; the announcement did not specify the distribution schedule or individual assistance amounts.
Ghana has received a US$250,000 donation, equivalent to about GH¢3 million, from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to support victims of the June 2026 floods.
Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced on Friday, October 16, that the full amount had arrived and been transferred to the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA), which will manage the distribution of the relief package.
“The full ECOWAS donation of $250,000.00 (about 3million Ghana Cedis) was directly transferred to the accounts of the highly reputable Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) to administer to the flood victims,” the minister disclosed on X.
Ablakwa said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) had agreed to select ADRA as an independent implementing partner and that the Government will not be involved in the selection of who benefits from the relief package.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and NADMO agreed to select ADRA as an independent implementing partner. Government will not be involved in the selection of who benefits from the relief package,” he said.
The arrangement will allow the organisation to administer the assistance independently, without the government deciding which victims receive support.
Ablakwa announced the arrival of the funds after inaugurating Ghana’s National Consultative Committee on Regional Integration (NCCRI) of ECOWAS.
The committee oversees regional integration activities and social interventions involving the regional bloc in Ghana.
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“Earlier today I inaugurated Ghana’s National Consultative Committee on Regional Integration (NCCRI) of ECOWAS. The NCCRI has the mandate to oversee the regional integration and social interventions of ECOWAS in Ghana.”
The floods which occurred on June 28 and 29 followed heavy rains, affecting several communities destroying homes, farms, businesses and public infrastructure were damaged.
The donation forms part of government’s response to help affected communities recover from the disaster.
Earlier today I inaugurated Ghana’s National Consultative Committee on Regional Integration (NCCRI) of ECOWAS. The NCCRI has the mandate to oversee the regional integration and social interventions of ECOWAS in Ghana. At the inauguration, I announced that the ECOWAS donation for Ghana’s June flood victims arrived this week. The full ECOWAS donation of $250,000.00 (about 3million Ghana Cedis) was directly transferred to the accounts of the highly reputable Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) to administer to the flood victims. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and NADMO agreed to select ADRA as an independent implementing partner. Government will not be involved in the selection of who benefits from the relief package. We shall continue to serve the good people of Ghana with integrity and transparency. For God and Country 🇬🇭 🙏🏾— Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) October 16, 2026
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