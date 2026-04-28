The lawlessness must stop - Osenasehemaa fires Okyenhene

The queen mother of Akyem Osenase Obaapanin Acheampomaa II has condemned attempts by the Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, to install a chief in Osenase without her express approval and that of the stool elders.

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Speaking at Osenase on Monday 27th April 2026, the queen mother bemoaned the “blatant disregard for custom and tradition by the Okyenhene in trying to enstool Boakye Asafo Agyei as chief of Osenase”.

She told the media “I am here with the Abusuapanin, Gyaasehene, Abakomahene, Kyidomhene and Benkumhene; none of us have given our consent for Asafo Agyei to be enstooled as chief of Osenase, yet the Okyenhene has written a letter to the police notifying them of their intention to enstool him as chief. What is the meaning of this? Is that what we have reduced our custom and tradition to?” She continued “what makes this worse is that our current chief just passed. We have not even made the official announcement of his passing and the Kyebi people are in a hurry to enstool a new chief. How can any tradition respecting people want to install a chief when the current Chiefs passing has not been officially announced. Who informed the Okyenhene that the chief has passed? Who performed the rites that signify the passing of the chief of Osenase for a vacancy to be declared”

She explained that in Akyem custom when the current occupant of a stool, that is the Chief, passes, the principal elders make an official announcement and perform the necessary rites before a vacancy can be declared. Once that vacancy is declared, only the queen has the exclusive right to nominate a chief with the advice of the Abusuapanin. Once she does, the nominee must be approved by the principal elders who are the Benkum, Kyidom, Gyaase and Abokoma. She insists she has not nominated Asafo Agyei nor has he been approved by the principal elders. So she wandered “on what basis that the Okyenhene was trying to install Asafo Agyei as chief of Osenase”.

“This action by the Okyenhene has never been done before and is completely lawless. The Okyenhene must stop before there is bloodshed in Osenase”.

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She continued “we at Osenase are a peaceful people but we will resist this unlawful enstoolment with all our might. We do not want the Okyenhene stirring up unnecessary trouble in our town. We call on the President and the Ghana Police Service to intervene to prevent this impending doom for our town”.

She explained that she and the principal elders petitioned the government on 29th March 2026 to intervene with a copy sent to the Okyenhene, a move she says the Presidency responded to 14th April 2026. She was therefore shocked when she saw a copy of a letter dated 24th April 2026 and signed by D. M. Ofori-Atta, State Secretary of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council, advancing the dangerous move to enstool Asafo Agyei as chief of Osenase.

The lawlessness must stop - Osenasehemaa fires Okyenhene

“We have already informed the Okyenhene that Boakye Asafo Agyei is not a royal of Osenase and is therefore not qualified to be enstooled chief. We do not understand why the Okyenhene is so bent on making him chief”.

A letter dated 24 April 2026 and signed by D. M. Ofori-Atta, State Secretary of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council and addressed to the Regional Police commander states “Notice of Public Event. Installation of Nana Boakye Asafo Agyei as chief of Osenase”

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