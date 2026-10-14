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Black Starlets beat Benin 3-1 to seal WAFU Zone B U17 semi-final spot

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 07:12 - 14 October 2026
Black Starlets beat Benin 3-1 to seal WAFU Zone B U17 semi-final spot
Alidu Issah scored twice in the opening eight minutes as Ghana’s Black Starlets defeated Benin 3-1 to qualify for the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship semi-finals.
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Ghana’s Black Starlets continued their impressive run at the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship with a convincing 3-1 victory over Benin, securing qualification for the semi-finals with a game to spare.

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Striker Alidu Issah was the star of the encounter, scoring twice in the opening eight minutes to give coach Kassim Ocansey a commanding advantage.

The victory underlines Ghana’s strong start to the competition as they prepare for their final Group A fixture against hosts Burkina Faso on Friday, October 16.

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The Black Starlets made an explosive start, taking the lead just four minutes into the match through Issah, who finished clinically to put Ghana ahead.

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The forward struck again four minutes later, completing his brace and extending Ghana’s advantage to 2-0 within the opening eight minutes.

However, Ghana’s early dominance began to fade as Benin grew into the contest. The Beninese side capitalized on a lapse in concentration to pull a goal back in the 31st minute, reducing the deficit to 2-1 and reigniting hopes of a comeback.

After the break, Ocansey made several changes in an attempt to maintain Ghana’s intensity and strengthen the team’s grip on the game.

Benedict Tano, Prince Apam, Stephen Gyasi, Nii Odoi Tawiah, and Daniel Owusu were introduced as the Black Starlets sought to manage Benin’s threat and protect their lead.

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Ghana remained composed despite pressure from their opponents, building from the back while limiting Benin’s efforts to find an equalizer.

The decisive moment arrived in the 81st minute when substitute Tawiah scored Ghana’s third goal to put the result beyond doubt.

Apam did well to turn away from his marker before setting up Tawiah, who finished clinically to restore Ghana’s two-goal cushion and confirm the 3-1 victory.

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Black Starlets turn attention to Burkina Faso

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The win confirms Ghana’s place in the semi-finals of the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship with one group game remaining.

Having demonstrated their attacking quality against Benin, the Black Starlets will now aim to maintain their winning momentum when they face hosts Burkina Faso on Friday, October 16.

The final Group A fixture will provide another opportunity for Ocansey’s young side to build confidence ahead of the knockout stage as they continue their pursuit of the championship title.

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