How Polaroid went from celebrity favorite to bankruptcy — and is finding new life in the digital world
Polaroid was a photographic giant, at one point controlling two-thirds of the instant camera market in the US. As the digital revolution took over, Polaroid was left exposed and forced to shut down production in 2008. But the company has found new life thanks to the Impossible Project, which is bringing Polaroid's technology to the digital world.
