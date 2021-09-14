Meet the homeowners confronting climate change in their own backyards

These suburban homesteaders are confronting the world's biggest problems — not only the pandemic, but also climate change — in their own backyards. They're part of a global community of homeowners inspired by David Holmgren’s book “Retrosuburbia: The Downshifter's Guide to a Resilient Future." With the book, Holmgren wants people to know that a sustainable lifestyle doesn't have to be isolating, and new habits should start at home.