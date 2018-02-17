Here's why adult movies in Ghana are called blue films

news

Have you ever wondered why erotic movies are called "blue films" in Ghana?

Well, there are a number of reasons it is called blue films and not red or green films. Here is why:

Low budget

In the early days of porn production, it was said to be produced on a low budget. Producers used to give it a bluish colour tint hence the name "blue films."

Sold in blue packages

Some have also speculated that shopkeepers in the hay days used to sell adult VCR cassettes wrapped in blue paper to differentiate regular movies from porn.

Blue laws

Another reason given for the term blue films has been attributed to the "Blue Laws" that existed in the 60s in many states.

These laws abolished anything that contradicted with the traditions of the society. Therefore it could be possible that blues films may have gotten their name from blue movies.