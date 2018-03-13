Students of Christ the King protest over encroachment

news

Students of the Academy of Christ the King Senior High School at Cape Coast in the Central Region on Monday protested against the encroachment of their school lands by some developers in the area.

In an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, the students said that they would do anything within their power to ensure that the city authorities stop the encroachers.

They explained that the illegal land grabbing has left the school with little land and impeding the infrastructural development of the school.

Other students said that they have their classes in the open space due the unavailability of land for the needed expansion.

A proposed classroom block has been shelved as the profile done by the contractor has been scuttled.

The students revealed that the encroachers have threatened them with death if they do not move out of the premises hence their decision to demonstrate.

The proximity of the said encroaches to the school, the students explain is a security threat as some criminals they believe are operating from the illegally built structures attack them in the night.