Home > Communities > Student >

Students of Christ the King protest over encroachment


In Central Region Students of Christ the King protest over encroachment

The students have vowed to do anything within their power to ensure that the city authorities stop the encroachers.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Students of the Academy of Christ the King Senior High School at Cape Coast in the Central Region on Monday protested against the encroachment of their school lands by some developers in the area.

In an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, the students said that they would do anything within their power to ensure that the city authorities stop the encroachers.

READ ALSO: Police begins investigating the death of Ofori Panyin SHS student

They explained that the illegal land grabbing has left the school with little land and impeding the infrastructural development of the school.

Other students said that they have their classes in the open space due the unavailability of land for the needed expansion.

A proposed classroom block has been shelved as the profile done by the contractor has been scuttled.

READ ALSO: GES holds on to one President’s award for Northern Region

The students revealed that the encroachers have threatened them with death if they do not move out of the premises hence their decision to demonstrate.

The proximity of the said encroaches to the school, the students explain is a security threat as some criminals they believe are operating from the illegally built structures attack them in the night.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

International Women’s Day: Information about ACCA and gender diversity International Women’s Day Information about ACCA and gender diversity
Media Scrutiny: Use print to tackle fake news – NMC Executive Secretary Media Scrutiny Use print to tackle fake news – NMC Executive Secretary
Unemployment: Universities churn out jobless graduates - Ayariga Unemployment Universities churn out jobless graduates - Ayariga
Conti@50: Unity Hall shows love to less-privileged on Independence Day Conti@50 Unity Hall shows love to less-privileged on Independence Day
President’s Award: GES holds on to one President’s award for Northern Region President’s Award GES holds on to one President’s award for Northern Region
Inequitable: Over 200 Central University workers to be sacked Inequitable Over 200 Central University workers to be sacked

Recommended Videos

Congratulations: Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of Ghana Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of Ghana
Sacrilege: 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’ Sacrilege 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’
Unemployment: Education Ministry assures unemployed graduate teachers Unemployment Education Ministry assures unemployed graduate teachers



Top Articles

1 SHS Ranking Here are the best SHS in every regionbullet
2 National Science and Maths Quiz List of schools that have qualified to...bullet
3 Education In Ghana Top 10 most expensive schools in Ghana and their feesbullet
4 WASSCE Results 2017 National Science and Maths Quiz contestants...bullet
5 KNUST [CHECK HERE] KNUST releases 2017/2018 admission listbullet
6 Pulse List 10 girls schools with most hard-to-get ladiesbullet
7 Teachers Posting GES releases postings for newly trained...bullet
8 Homosexuality Police arrest two students for homosexual actbullet
9 University of Cape Coast UCC releases 2017/2018...bullet
10 UG vs KNUST Five reasons why University of Ghana is...bullet

Top Videos

1 Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of...bullet
2 Gas Explosion Akufo-Addo speaks on Atomic Junction gas explosionbullet
3 Sacrilege 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’bullet
4 Outrageous Brawl Female teachers exchange blows over male counterpartbullet

Student

In Eastern Region Police begins investigating the death of Ofori Panyin SHS student
Headmaster of Breman Eduman D/A Basic School, Robert Sepey
Kitchen Stool Headmaster Runaway Kitchen stool sex tape headmaster comes back to face GES
Napo
In Yendi Residents angry as award for a poor farmer's daughter is swapped
Prof. Ernest Aryeetey
UG Debt Education Minister is tarnishing my image – Prof Aryeetey