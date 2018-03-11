Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Bulldog reportedly fires gunshots at Stonebwoy


Zylofon Media Bulldog reportedly fires gun at Stonebwoy

It is unclear what led to the attack but is believed to be linked to reports of Stonebwoy leaving Zylofon meda.

Music producer Bulldog has reportedly fired gunshots at Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy and his crew at the Paloma Hotel in Accra.

According myjoyonline.com that first reported the story, the younger brother of the musician who was at the concert is said to be injured and has filed a case of assault and theft against Bulldog at the Nima Police station.

Quoting eyewitnesses, the report says Bulldog’s men hit Stonebwoy's brother, snatched his wallet containing an unspecified amount of money and attempted to seize Stonebwoy Mercedes Benz.

