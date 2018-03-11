Bulldog reportedly fires gunshots at Stonebwoy

news

Music producer Bulldog has reportedly fired gunshots at Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy and his crew at the Paloma Hotel in Accra.

READ MORE: Zylofon Music 'unfollow' dancehall musician on Social Media

It is unclear what led to the attack but is believed to be linked to reports of Stonebwoy leaving Zylofon meda.

According myjoyonline.com that first reported the story, the younger brother of the musician who was at the concert is said to be injured and has filed a case of assault and theft against Bulldog at the Nima Police station.

READ MORE: Singer donates to the the Accident Centre Ward of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital

Quoting eyewitnesses, the report says Bulldog’s men hit Stonebwoy's brother, snatched his wallet containing an unspecified amount of money and attempted to seize Stonebwoy Mercedes Benz.