Zylofon Music 'unfollow' Stonebwoy on Social Media


It’s clear from recent social media activities that all is not well between Zylofon Music and their dancehall musician Stonebwoy.

A few weeks ago, it was reported that the Burniton Music Group record label owner had terminated his record deal contract with the 360 entertainment outfit just one year of working relation.

The A&R of Zylofon Media, Bulldog later rubbished the news saying 'there's nothing of that sort at the outfit.'

However, on Friday evening, the official Instagram account for Zylofon Music unfollowed the BHiM Nation boss reducing the total number of people they follow on the picture-sharing platform from ten to nine.

With the exception of Stonebwoy who was just booted out of the following list, the Instagram account follows all other five musicians signed on the record label – Shatta Wale, Becca, Kumi Guitar, Obibini and Joyce Blessing.

