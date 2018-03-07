Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Stonebwoy donates to Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital


Stonebwoy Singer donates to the the Accident Centre Ward of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital

The Livingstone Foundation in its few years of existence has embarked on several philanthropic endeavours which are worth hailing and complimenting.

Stonebwoyb at the Korle-Bu teaching hospital play

Stonebwoyb at the Korle-Bu teaching hospital
The phenomenal performer Stonebwoy embarks on yet another philanthropic adventure by donating some items and paying the outstanding bills of some of the patients as part of deeds commemorating his birthday celebrations.

Stonebwoy who just turned 30 on the March 5 celebrated this day by making donations and paying outstanding bills of some of the patients.

 

On Instagram, he posted a picture saying "The LIVINGSTONE Foundation paid a visit to the accident centre wards of The Korle-Bu Teaching hospital to make some donation and pay outstanding bills for some patients at the ward on the occasion of my birthday.I decided to remember and spend this day with those who found themselves where I found myself 15years ago as a result of a car accident...Big thanks to the authority of the hospital and all who made it possible..by the mercies and blessings of God lets all endeavour in the smallest of ways impact our surroundings when it touches your heart, remember there is nothing too small to give".

