Here is why voluptuous Nigerian actress needs your prayers

Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal has urged her fans to join her in prayers because she’s getting worried her future husband is yet to find her.

She wrote on Instagram: “I’m asking everybody to keep my future husband in your prayers. He hasn’t found me yet…I’m getting worried.”

“Please hopefully, I haven't used shakara to chase him away. ..oh, time to go sleep on my empty bed. Please, whiles the people who love me are praying for me, let's remember to include better husband... What?? , OK oooh, sorry no vex. Goodnight," she posted on Instagram.