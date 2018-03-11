Stonebwoy still has contract with Zylofon music- spokesman

news

The spokesperson for Zylofon Music has dismissed claims that Stonebwoy's contract with the record label has ended.

“There is no issue between Stonebwoy and Zylofon media..I'm even confused with the kind of news circulating that zylofon has parted ways with Stonebwoy,” he told Kwasi Aboagye, host of ‘Entertainment Review’ on Peace 104.3 FM via telephone.

READ MORE: Bulldog reportedly fires gun at Stonebwoy

He also told broadcast journalist Austine Wood Sunday that such reports should be disregard as they are far from the truth.

The denial comes after music producer Bulldog, who manages artistes as Zylofon Music, reportedly fired gunshots at the Dancehall artiste at Paloma Hotel in Accra.

There has been multiple reports of confusion between Stonebwoy and Zylofon Music, with strong suggestions that Stonebwoy wants to leave the record label following the arrival of Shatta Wale, his main rival in the Dancehall industry.

READ MORE: Zylofon Music 'unfollow' dancehall musician on Social Media

It has been reported that Stonebwoy was unhappy with the signing of his rival and that he was not told before Shatta Wale was signed by Zylofon Music.

The reports became more pronounced with Shatta Wale questioned him if "he was Zylofon?"