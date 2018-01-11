Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Black Panther makes Marvel history prior to release


Black Panther Upcoming movie sells the most presale tickets in Marvel history

Black Panther is set to debut in the cinemas on February 16, 2018.

Marvel's "Black Panther" opens in February.

Marvel's "Black Panther" opens in February.

(Marvel/Disney)
Black Panther has now exceeded the amount sold for Captain America: Civil War with the sale of presale tickets, according to Fader magazine

This makes the upcoming superhero movie by Ryan Coogler the first movie to earned the crown for most presale tickets sold for any Marvel movie.

ALSO READ: Watch new trailer for Marvel's upcoming movie

 

Tickets for the movie went on sale on Monday, January 8.

Although the movie might not hit the top-grossing Marvel movie ever – a position that's still held by The Avengers – the presale numbers for Black Panther indicate a strong opening weekend for the movie at the box office.

 

According to Deadline's estimates, the film could gross between the best February weekend box office of all time to a decent $80 million.

Black Panther is set to debut in the cinemas on February 16, 2018.

ALSO READ: New lit character posters showcase Wakanda's citizens

Fader reports that Kendrick Lamar and his label Top Dawg Entertainment will be producing the soundtrack, which will feature a new song from Lamar and SZA called "All The Stars," as well as Kendrick/Vince Staples collab.

