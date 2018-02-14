M-Jay - True Love (Prod. by Twobars)

Home > Entertainment > Music >

M-Jay has always sung from his childhood days but started recording in the year 2012. 

Joseph Amonkwandoh is the name of the next Afro beats star to hail from Ghana.

Born into a home of music lovers, his parents have always been supportive of his musical ability since childhood.

Joe, as he often referred to develop his musical prowess in his early days so as a youngster, he niched M-Jay as his stage name and that’s the short form of Mighty Joe.

He's a versatile singer but has specialized in Highlife, RnB and Afro-Pop. With the month of February being climaxed with love, the soul singer prepares to unleash what we've ascertained as a banger for Val’s Day and beyond.

He titled this "True Love".

“Your love days will always be on point with the lyrics from this song. You need to pay keen attention and get every word. You might even end up using it as a wedding song,” M-Jay said.

Two Bars laid the perfect touches on this one here.

Enjoy!

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

