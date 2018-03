24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

After weeks of consistent hype, Ghanaian rapper Edem is finally out with the official music video for his highly anticipated single, titled "Fie Fuor".

Produced by popular Nigerian record producer Mr Lekki, the track tackles persistent family threats -- either by physical and spiritual means.

The video produced by Nana Asihene portrays the exact song concept.

Enjoy the full music video below and don't forget to share your views with us.