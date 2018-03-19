Music Video: O'BKAY - Lemme Know feat. Kesse & Kurl Songx

news

Musician O’BKAY is out with the official music video for his first single of 2018, titled “Lemme Know” featuring Kesse and Kurl Songx.

The song, which was had over 22k downloads within the first week of its release, comes with a classic music video directed by Kofi Awuah II.

O’BKAY, born Obeng Francis Kumi is a Ghanaian rapper/musician and entertainer. He is popularly referred to as "Wadiasi3". O’BKAY does diverse genres of rap music but with particular focus on Hiphop and Afro pop. He emerged to the lime light during the MTN Hitmaker 5 show.

He was outstanding throughout the show, thrilling fans week in and out with artistic melody and was highly praised by guest judges Mark Okraku Mantey and Jay Forley of Live FM Ghana tagging him as the "Rapperthologist". O'BKAY after a successful escapade in the MTN Hitmaker 5, has since released ADIEPENA, Capo, Social Media and Sha Photo.

O’BKAY seeks to connect souls and hearts through the art of music that talks about reality and everyday life.

Enjoy “Lemme Know” video below and don’t forget to share your views with us.