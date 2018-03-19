Home > Entertainment > Music >

Music Video: O'BKAY - Lemme Know feat. Kesse & Kurl Songx


Music Video O'BKAY - Lemme Know feat. Kesse & Kurl Songx

O’BKAY is out with the official music video for his first single of 2018, titled “Lemme Know” featuring Kesse and Kurl Songx.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
O'BKAY - Lemme Know feat. Kesse &amp; Kurl Songx play

O'BKAY - Lemme Know feat. Kesse & Kurl Songx
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Musician O’BKAY is out with the official music video for his first single of 2018, titled “Lemme Know” featuring Kesse and Kurl Songx.

The song, which was had over 22k downloads within the first week of its release, comes with a classic music video directed by Kofi Awuah II.

O’BKAY, born Obeng Francis Kumi is a Ghanaian rapper/musician and entertainer. He is popularly referred to as "Wadiasi3". O’BKAY does diverse genres of rap music but with particular focus on Hiphop and Afro pop. He emerged to the lime light during the MTN Hitmaker 5 show.

He was outstanding throughout the show, thrilling fans week in and out with artistic melody and was highly praised by guest judges Mark Okraku Mantey and Jay Forley of Live FM Ghana tagging him as the "Rapperthologist". O'BKAY after a successful escapade in the MTN Hitmaker 5, has since released ADIEPENA, Capo, Social Media and Sha Photo.

O’BKAY seeks to connect souls and hearts through the art of music that talks about reality and everyday life.

Enjoy “Lemme Know” video below and don’t forget to share your views with us.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Nana Appiah Mensah: Zylofon Media CEO joins 'jama' session at alma mater (Video) Nana Appiah Mensah Zylofon Media CEO joins 'jama' session at alma mater (Video)
Music Video: DJ Mensah - Dance Floor feat. Bisa Kdei Music Video DJ Mensah - Dance Floor feat. Bisa Kdei
Music Video: DJ Vyrusky - Adwenfi feat. Shatta Wale & Kuami Eugene Music Video DJ Vyrusky - Adwenfi feat. Shatta Wale & Kuami Eugene
Music Video: Ayesem - Relationplane feat. Kurl Songx Music Video Ayesem - Relationplane feat. Kurl Songx
Klenzen - Carolina (Prod. by Topage) Klenzen - Carolina (Prod. by Topage)
Music Video: Daniel Dadson - Wonderful God Music Video Daniel Dadson - Wonderful God

Recommended Videos

Video: O'BKAY - Lemme Know feat. Kesse & Kurl Songx Video O'BKAY - Lemme Know feat. Kesse & Kurl Songx
Video: DJ Mensah - Dance Floor feat. Bisa Kdei Video DJ Mensah - Dance Floor feat. Bisa Kdei
DJ Vyrusky - Adwenfi feat. Shatta Wale & Kuami Eugene DJ Vyrusky - Adwenfi feat. Shatta Wale & Kuami Eugene



Top Articles

1 2018 VGMA Nominations open for 19th Vodafone Ghana music awardsbullet
2 2018 VGMA Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns, others nominated; see...bullet
3 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2018bullet
4 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
5 Video Watch Ebony's nude performance at 2017 4Syte Music Video...bullet
6 Music Video DJ Vyrusky - Adwenfi feat. Shatta Wale & Kuami Eugenebullet
7 Ghud Music Charts Top 10 most played songs of first week of...bullet
8 EoM Top 10 Stonebwoy songs of 2017bullet
9 Nana Yaa - My Hunny (Prod. by Citruss Beatzz)bullet
10 Nana Appiah Mensah Zylofon Media CEO joins 'jama'...bullet

Related Articles

Nana Appiah Mensah Zylofon Media CEO joins 'jama' session at alma mater (Video)
Music Video DJ Mensah - Dance Floor feat. Bisa Kdei
Music Video DJ Vyrusky - Adwenfi feat. Shatta Wale & Kuami Eugene
Music Video Ayesem - Relationplane feat. Kurl Songx
Klenzen - Carolina (Prod. by Topage)
Music Video Daniel Dadson - Wonderful God
Ghud Music Battle for top spot

Top Videos

1 Video Ebony - Asedabullet
2 DJ Vyrusky - Adwenfi feat. Shatta Wale & Kuami Eugenebullet
3 Music Video Brella, Danny Beatz & Ms Forson - Tribute to Ebony Reignsbullet
4 Video DJ Mensah - Dance Floor feat. Bisa Kdeibullet
5 Video Kumi Guitar - Betweenerbullet
6 Music Video E.L - Joybullet
7 Audio Jahmiel - Instant Disaster (Popcaan, Tommy Lee &...bullet
8 Music Video Eazzy - Power feat. Shatta Walebullet
9 Audio Lil Win - Akyire Asembullet
10 Video Ayesem - Relationplane feat. Kurl Songxbullet

Music

Battle for top spot
Ghud Music Battle for top spot
Ruff N Smooth with manager
Theophilus Amoah Baah Ruff N Smooth hasn’t split - Manager debunks rumours
Tribute concert Bullet bashes artistes for demanding performance fee for Ebony's tribute concert
Stonebwoy not exiting Zylofon Media
Nana Appiah Mensah "Thank you for your criticisms" - Zylofon Media boss to Ghanaians