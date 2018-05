news

To satisfy fans who are madly in love with all the trending genres, multiple award-winning rap artiste and record producer, E,L has released three new singles at the same time.

The V.O Nation record label front man, who has been quiet after releasing his hit inspirational single, “Joy”, is back with three straight singles and it comes as a surprise release.

The songs come in three different genres; Afrobeats, Hip-hop and Azonto (Dance Music).

The Afrobeats single is titled “Pump Pump” – the Azonto single is titled “Yaa Wor” (meaning ‘go to sleep’ in Ga language) – and the Hip-hop single is titled “De Plug” featuring 2018 VGMA ‘Record of the Year’ award winner Teephlow.

B2, Pee On Da Beat and Lexyz are credited for the production work.

Enjoy the songs below and don’t forget to share your views with us.

E.L - De Plug

E.L - De Plug

E.L - Pump Pump

E.L - Pump Pump

E.L - Yaa Wor