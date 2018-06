news

Opanka releases another episode of his #WeWorryWednesday Freestyles.

This time, he portrays the most feared and most talked about ace journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas in his latest freestyle titled "I Am Anas".

He dropped the video ahead of the premiere of Anas' latest exposé scheduled for June 6-7, 2018.

Enjoy the full freestyle video below and don't forget to share your views with us.