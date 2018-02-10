Home > Entertainment > Music >

Organizers cancel Belgium edition after Ebony's death


Ghana Meets Naija Organizers cancel Belgium edition after Ebony's death

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Organizers have cancelled the Belgium's edition of 'Ghana Meets Naija' after Ebony Reigns death.

Ghana’s favorite female dance hall artiste, Ebony, was expected to headline the show in Belgium on Saturday.

However, the dancehall diva cannot make it to the show because she met her untimely death through a motor accident in Mankranso in the Ashanti region of Ghana.

Below is the official announcement...

OFFICIAL STATEMENT GHANA MEETS NAIJA (BELGUIM EDITION)

UJ Events, Friend Ent and Empire Ent, the Organizers of “Ghana Meets Naija” (Belgium Edition) regret to inform the public that the event has been cancelled.

The event scheduled for 10th February 2018 in Mechelen, Belgium is called-off due to the sudden demise of our sister and music star Ebony Reigns who was listed as one of the headliners of the show.

We are deeply sorry for all inconveniences caused and we hope you can forgive us for this unfortunate situation.

We’ve made this decision out of respect for Ebony Reign, the family, fans and friends.

Those with pre-sold/online ticket can contact these numbers (+32 488 394 803) (+32 489 502 594) for more info and refund if possible.

Thank you for your co-operation..

Signed

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Revealed: Ebony begged Zylofon boss to 'free' her from Bullet Revealed Ebony begged Zylofon boss to 'free' her from Bullet
Ebony's Death: Prophet reveals two people who KILLED Ebony Ebony's Death Prophet reveals two people who KILLED Ebony
Ebony's Death: Police delayed in saving Ebony – Eyewitness Ebony's Death Police delayed in saving Ebony – Eyewitness
Video: How Ebony mocked prophets after hearing her death prophecies Video How Ebony mocked prophets after hearing her death prophecies
Sad: Ebony's last WhatsApp chats reveal how she saw death in Kumasi trip Sad Ebony's last WhatsApp chats reveal how she saw death in Kumasi trip
Video: This is how Ebony's tragic accident actually happened Video This is how Ebony's tragic accident actually happened

Recommended Videos

Video: How Ebony mocked prophets after hearing her death prophecies Video How Ebony mocked prophets after hearing her death prophecies
Video: This is how Ebony's tragic accident actually happened Video This is how Ebony's tragic accident actually happened
Video: Efya cries sheds tears over the death of Ebony on live TV Video Efya cries sheds tears over the death of Ebony on live TV



Top Articles

1 Video Watch Ebony's nude performance at 2017 4Syte Music Video Awardsbullet
2 Sad Ebony's last WhatsApp chats reveal how she saw death in Kumasi tripbullet
3 Report Confusion hits Ebony Reigns’ camp, Bullet angry over her...bullet
4 Video How Ebony mocked prophets after hearing her death propheciesbullet
5 Ebony's Death Ebony was killed by the witches in her family –...bullet
6 Ebony's Death 'I prophesied Ebony’s death' - Kaywabullet
7 Video This is how Ebony's tragic accident actually happenedbullet
8 BONYFIED Top 7 Ebony Reigns songs of 2017bullet
9 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
10 Ebony's Death Prophet reveals two people who KILLED Ebonybullet

Top Videos

1 Video How Ebony mocked prophets after hearing her death propheciesbullet
2 Video This is how Ebony's tragic accident actually happenedbullet
3 Video Efya cries sheds tears over the death of Ebony on live TVbullet
4 Music Video Ebony - Kupebullet
5 Audio slide Ebony – Dancefloorbullet
6 Audio slide Ebony - Shadebullet
7 Music Video RKY - Do Me Saa feat. Yaa Ponobullet
8 Grammy Awards Fuse ODG wins first Grammys for Ghanabullet
9 Video Frenna - Walk Away feat. Mugeez (R2Bees)bullet
10 Video Kuami Eugene - Confusionbullet

Music

Video Efya cries uncontrollably on live TV over Ebony's death
RKY - Do Me Saa feat. Yaa Pono
WATCH Love for Ghanaian woman compels Whiteman RKY to sing in Twi
Medikal
Medikal Rapper accused of being on drugs in new viral freestyle video
Kendrick Lamar &amp; SZA - All The Stars
Music Video Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All The Stars