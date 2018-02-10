Organizers cancel Belgium edition after Ebony's death

news

Organizers have cancelled the Belgium's edition of 'Ghana Meets Naija' after Ebony Reigns death.

Ghana’s favorite female dance hall artiste, Ebony, was expected to headline the show in Belgium on Saturday.

However, the dancehall diva cannot make it to the show because she met her untimely death through a motor accident in Mankranso in the Ashanti region of Ghana.

Below is the official announcement...

OFFICIAL STATEMENT GHANA MEETS NAIJA (BELGUIM EDITION)

UJ Events, Friend Ent and Empire Ent, the Organizers of “Ghana Meets Naija” (Belgium Edition) regret to inform the public that the event has been cancelled.

The event scheduled for 10th February 2018 in Mechelen, Belgium is called-off due to the sudden demise of our sister and music star Ebony Reigns who was listed as one of the headliners of the show.

We are deeply sorry for all inconveniences caused and we hope you can forgive us for this unfortunate situation.

We’ve made this decision out of respect for Ebony Reign, the family, fans and friends.

Those with pre-sold/online ticket can contact these numbers (+32 488 394 803) (+32 489 502 594) for more info and refund if possible.

Thank you for your co-operation..

Signed