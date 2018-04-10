Home > Entertainment > Music >

Real MC readies new single "OLA", drops April 12


Out soon! Real MC readies new single "OLA", drops April 12

Real MC who left fans wowed after teasing with a snippet at the nominees jam revealed the new single OLA produced by multiple award winning producer Kaywa will be released on Thursday April 12 2018.

  • Published:
After a stunning performance at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Nominees Jam held at the Cape Coast Jubilee Park, Ghanaian rap artist and protegé of Harbour City Recordz, Real MC has announced a release date for his new single "OLA".

Real MC who left fans wowed after teasing with a snippet at the nominees jam revealed the new single OLA produced by multiple award winning producer Kaywa will be released on Thursday April 12 2018.

The fast tempo song is quite different from his debut as he goes in lightly on his rap. He also showers praises on his record label Harbour City Recordz.

READ MORE: Stonebwoy’s artiste wins 2018 VGMA "Unsung Artiste of the Year"

The new single will be made available via paid for and free online streaming platforms such as Soundcloud, iTunes, Tidal etc.

This comes after the successful release of his debut single "Shishiblishi" with accompanying video which continues to enjoy heavy rotation on radio and other streaming platforms.

With a big entry to the music industry, Real MC secured a nomination in the Unsung Category at the 19th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

