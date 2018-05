news

Award-winning radio and club disc jockey, Vision DJ has released Ghana version of hit single, titled "Otedola".

The Afropop song was originally performed by Nigerian rapper and singer Dice Ailes. It was released last year and has garnered over half a million views on YouTube.

Vision DJ's Ghana version features two of the country's favourite new school rappers; Kwesi Arthur and Medikal.

